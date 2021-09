Officially Michele Foletti is not the new mayor of Lugano but the fact that he will become so, at this stage, depends solely on him. If he doesn’t change his mind before October 4th, he will fill the institutional void left by Marco Borradori. No other town hall, as it was broadly expected, has indeed applied for the position before the deadline set for 6 pm today. The Deputy Mayor of the City had been second - behind Marco Borradori - for number of preferences (10,288 personal votes) in the municipal elections of April 18, 2021.

«I believe it is the best solution to end the legislature. To not have to go to a ballot is an important signal for everyone: I would like to thank my colleagues and the political parties who did not insist on an election. For me, however, it is not a day of celebration, absolutely. It is a day of great responsibility, yes, but there’ s nothing to celebrate by being elected mayor in this way. It will be a very busy two and a half years. I’’m going to take a few days off next week where I’’ll be away from everything, then I’’ll see if this new job excites me. I’m not a person who does something if he doesn’t like it,« Foletti commented.