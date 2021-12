When we ask a migrant what the word «integration» signifies to them, we are surprised to discover that the answers are numerous and diverse; the concept is vast and demonstrates the extent of different experiences. Integration is determined by an individual’s expectations and goals. Key words are a must; for instance: «integration into the world of work», « knowledge of Swiss languages and respect for Swiss customs and traditions», « cohabiting with the natives and preserving one’s own identity, including cultural identity», «access to economic, cultural, and political resources», «living in the host country as one’s own», «loving the host country as one does one’s own», and so on.

The hustle and bustle of daily life is obvious in understanding the significance of the word integration.

Migrants are faced with many difficulties, beginning with the limitation of certain rights, which can impede their optimal integration. The refusal to acknowledge schooling or the experience acquired over the years are reasons that can prevent a smooth integration and limit their possibilities in the world of work. Often emigrants are forced to work in low-skilled jobs. Often they accept any job offer, even if it falls far short of their expectations. A job more suitable to their individual qualifications would help improve their ability to adapt.

Additionally, there are also one million three hundred thousand foreigners of different origins in terms of lineage, languages, culture, religion in search of work, well-being, security, protection.

Equality of opportunities to access the professions should be the principle valid for all and the public service should be an example. Providing jobs for foreigners should also be an important opportunity for integration.

To feel integrated in a city and to be part of a neighborhood are determining factors that can favor the process.

Inclusion is a dynamic process that involves everyone and that requires good will, mutual respect, and an effort at openness and acceptance. Switzerland offers unquestionable values such as individual freedom, the rule of law, equality between men and women. The entire integration process is based on these values.

It is a question, however, of ensuring that the process of mutual understanding is the precondition for fostering all the positive aspects of the inclusion of foreigners in the socio-economic, cultural and religious context.

