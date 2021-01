Thousands of employees of the Migros group will be affected by reduced work due to the pandemic andf will see their paychecks drop sharply in the coming weeks: contrary to what was done in the first wave, the orange giant has decided to no longer voluntarily pay 20% of the salary not paid by the unemployment fund, which pays 80%.

«It is true that Migros has adjusted the allowance for reduced work to the coverage required by law as of January 2021» says spokesman Marcel Schlatter in statements reported by SonntagsBlick.

According to Sunday, the measure will concern the employees of the 330 fitness and leisure facilities in Switzerland that belong to the Migros conglomerate, the 1,600 employees of the Migros Club School and 2,600 employees of the Hotelplan travel company.

But that’s not all: Migros catering staff and specialist shops closed by official order also risk the same fate. These include around 300 restaurants and take-aways, as well as a catering service, the electronics chain Melectronics, the Micasa furniture store and the SportXX sports shop.

The SonntagsBlick also links the change of approach in the compensation of reduced work with the financially successful 2020 just closed by Migros. The losses of specialized stores, in the gastronomy sector, Hotelplan and in the fitness sector were more than offset by the boom in sales in supermarkets and online commerce. «From an economic point of view, 2020 was a positive year for Migros», said CEO Fabrice Zumbrunnen in an interview already given at the end of November.

