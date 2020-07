Its a tough time for the Mikron industrial group. But despite the difficulties they do not plan to cut staff in Ticino.

Mikron posted results in the first half of this year, with a pedita of 24 million against a profit of 5 million recorded in the same period of 2019. The industrial group based in Bienne (BE), present with production plants also in Agno, was heavily affected by the lockdown due to the pandemic. For its part, the EBIT operating result, net of restructuring costs, went from 8 to -6 million francs (-22 million if account is taken of the charges in question), while turnover fell by 31% to 121 million and orders fell by 23% to 176 million.

The positive point, however, is that the group does not intend to make further staff cuts in Agno.

‘Despite the difficult situation - notes Javier Perez-Freije, CFO of Mikron Group - I think there will be no other staff cuts in Agno. Last November we announced that we would eliminate about 20 places in Agno, and then there was the decision in May of another cut of about 60 full time equivalent places. But now we don’t expect a third round of reduction. For the moment we are trying to use the reduced time’.

In all, about 420 people work in Agno, divided into the Mikron Tool division, which employs about 140 collaborators, and which is increasing production and is hiring, and Machining Solutions, with about 280 people, in whom cuts were announced in May. Recall that the Machining Solutions division also has other offices and employs 655 people in all.

‘The sharp drop in results - explains Perez-Freije - was caused by several factors. The first is due to the restructuring that we announced in May, which also entailed a readjustment of production capacity and a cut in staff in Agno. All this resulted in additional costs of 15.9 million francs, which weighed on the group’s half-year result. In addition, there has been a decrease in demand in the automotive sector, which has increased with coronavirus, although that was already underway before. However, we also have a medtech sector, which experienced an increase in turnover, which however was unable to compensate for the overall drop in sales. This sector has even benefited from the effect of the pandemic’.

Collapse of sales

The data relating to the Machining Solutions sector show a collapse in the first half of the year: turnover fell by 43.4% to 47.3 million francs, and orders by 50.5% to 37.2 million. By contrast, the workforce fell ‘only’ by 7% to 655 workers.

‘Right now - continues Perez-Freije - despite the reopening after the lockdown, there is no recovery in the Machining Solutions sector. The activity remains stable at low levels and we do not expect a restart even in the second half of the year. It is also difficult to make predictions for the coming year, as everything will depend on how the pandemic develops. However, if there is not a second lockdown, I think it will be better than 2020’.

‘The positive point - he concludes - is that our balance sheet remains strong, and this has allowed us to absorb the strong loss. Which for the moment keeps the company safe’.

In general terms, the company expects good results from the pharmaceutical and medical technology market segment for the future. In the second half, Ebit before restructuring costs could be at the level of the first half.

Yesterday on the Zurich stock exchange the Mikron stock closed down 2.58% at the price of 5.28 francs.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata