The fabric of man’s life is intertwined with his spirit of adaptation, with the ability to evolve and start over with a new mentality. An example of this is the path followed by Alessandro Sartori for ZEGNA: departing from the most absolute formality, but not from a reflective tailoring, writing a new grammar of style. The (RE) SET, this is also the name of the collection, just started creates a fluid movement that blends public and private and related spaces, both inside and outside, in which relaxation, private life and work often collide in a unique activity and in a unique aesthetic.

Here is a new and varied generation of jersey fabrics that take center stage in the male wardrobe . The shapes are fluid, comfortable and versatile. Solutions that take their cue from the codes of home clothing: shawl collars, the ease of hand-sewn jersey slippers, for a new concept of formal . Original elements perform new functions in an exchange of shapes, weights and materials: the cashmere work jackets, knotted like bathrobes , become sportswear; the hybrid suits are in double cashmere; shirts replace shirts; the new felted cashmere pullovers are knitted and those made of leather are worn as outerwear.

A seamless world that takes shape more and more, bringing out new possibilities that redefine the style of modern man. Comfort and personality are the keywords : the re-imagined dress, soft or with a raw cut, is not a uniform, but a way to be yourself.

Today we also ask ourselves what is normal: «What is normal today?» is the question that Silvia Venutini FENDI asked herself. Here are proposed anti-conventional ideas where colors, even very bright, are the undisputed protagonists . Trends that mix, for a freedom that allows you to better express every single personal taste.Wide jackets, wool robe-coats tightened by belts at the waist, versatile and reversible creations.

Even brands in strong growth, such as NUMERO 00 , a sensory journey takes shape and materializes with a technical capsule collection, in which fleece fabrics provide the necessary means to explore research through adversity and difficulties (both climatic and social) of light and serenity.

This message of revenge is also intrinsic in the chromatic choice that seems to shout «we need color!». And the nuances are also used by ETRO : here a sense of freedom rages in the collection, in which the imposed rules are broken to create a new, fresh and immediate vocabulary of iconic pieces to be mixed with a certain dose of carefree cheek. The barriers between day and evening fall, while function and aesthetics come together.

