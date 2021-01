For precautionary reasons, Milupa has recalled the products «Milupa Kindermüsli Früchte» and «Milupa Kindermüsli Bircher». It has not been excluded that there may be remains of apple stalks in some packages and in the children’s mixture of flakes, cereals and fruit.

A today’s note from the company specifies that these are the aforementioned varieties with an expiry date of 28.12.2021 and 16.01.2022 respectively. They are available in the retail stores of Coop, Migros, Müller, Brack, pharmacies and drugstores.

In the warning, launched in collaboration with the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO), parents are asked to stop using the products in question, which are suitable for children from 1 to 3 years.

Milupa will provide for the replacement or refund. Just contact the Milupa Baby Club on 0800 55 06 09, or return the product to the place where it was purchased.

