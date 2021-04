A 12-year-old boy, who vanished yesterday evening from Oberwangen (BE), has been found safe and sound in France this afternoon.

The French police tracked him down and identified him, according to a statement issued by the Bernese cantonal police. The boy was traveling alone on public transportation. No further details were provided.

The reported disappearance was reported last night. The 12-year-old boy was heading on his bicycle to a forest west of Bern and his tracks were lost. The authorities launched an extensive search operation in which numerous police and firefighters participated. Drones were also used during the night and an army helicopter.

