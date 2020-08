From hope to emotion. for six days the search teams have not stopped - the helicopters, the drones and more - unfortunately the result was a negative one. The 34-year-old Locarnese paraglider was found dead at the scene. ‘We’ll miss him. He was a good person, always ready to help. He knew how to put us all in a good mood. It is an immense loss’ shared his friends who had not given up hope - assisting in the search with Ticinese and Italian rescue teams. He was found in a sealed area of ​​the Chignolasc valley, at an altitude of over 1,700 meters. A rather wild valley that takes its name from the lake of the same name which reaches up in Bignasco, in the Maggia.

The victims father said ‘he left Cimetta last Saturday, before noon with other paragliders. The group was planning a flight to the border between Valais and Italy - in the territory of Domodossola the group lost sight of him and he had fallen behind - which often happens during flights with several people - much depends on weather conditions on the one hand and physical conditions on the other. In this case, however, the alarm was immediately raised. From that moment the fight against time started to track down the 34-year-old started; his cell phone signal had been detected in Someo in the evening around 6.30pm. In Vallemaggia where it was found; it is likely that the man was returning home. Did he crash soon after? What are the causes? The police investigation will determine it.

What is certain is that the story ‘led people who didn’t even know him to engage in his search. This is a beautiful thing, even if we hoped for a different ending’ the man’s friend confides. As we wrote in yesterday’s paper edition, the entire canton remained in suspense. Thank you to those who appealed and shared the info across social networks

