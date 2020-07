The cantonal police are looking for witnesses in connection with the disappearance of a paraglider on July 25th. In a note, the police recall that searches are still active with the various partners. The authorities ask anyone who can provide useful information to contact the Common Alarm Center (CECAL) on 0848 25 55 55. The man took off from Cardada shortly after 11.30 with his paraglider with red sail and the leading edge yellow in the direction of Val Formazza and Val Devero, and then continue on the border between the Canton of Valais and Italy at around 15:20, with the intention of returning to Ticino.