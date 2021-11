Following its inauguration last September 14, the MNE Ceresio 1931 has once again returned to ply the waters of the Lake Ceresio in its new electric and green appearance.

After an initial period in which the electric motor vessel was mainly used for operational tests, we are proud to announce that our first important milestone has been reached: saving the first ton of CO2 and the first 500 liters of diesel fuel. An important step for the Lake of Lugano and setting an example for the navigation on the Swiss lakes.

The significant goals reached by the lake are monitored daily thanks to the use of a special device, created in collaboration with the Department of Innovative Technologies of SUPSI as part and parcel of a thesis project developed by a Bachelor student in Computer Engineering. This device enables the measurement, visualization and real time archiving of the different technical data of the vessel, particularly speed and distance, but above all the CO2 and diesel fuel saved during navigation. In addition, to make the passengers of the vessel more involved, the information is made available to them in real-time through a dedicated display panel.

The MNE Ceresio 1931 has started its «Green Line» service, as the first 100% electric line of the City of Lugano, on November 2, 2021 during the introduction of the winter timetable of the lake Ceresio navigation service, linking the city center of Lugano with the villages and neighborhoods of San Rocco and Gandria. The service will be active until December 11, 2021, from Monday to Friday weekdays, after which, in connection with the change of the public transport timetable part of the Arcobaleno Fare Community, an alternative timetable will be activated, including the usual scheduled trips and news about the «Green Line».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata