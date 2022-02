The prevention campaigns organised by the Cantonal Police as part of the Department of Institutions’ Safe Streets project have drawn to a close in recent days. Officers have, in particular, carried out preventive action on the risks of using mobile phones while driving, by raising awareness as well as carrying out targeted checks, culminating in numerous sanctions against drivers caught at the wheel while using a mobile phone. As already revealed in similar past actions, use of these devices when driving is still a frequent practice of motorists. A behavior that is not only illegal, but also puts in serious danger the safety of themselves and other road users. Therefore, the authorities believe it is important and advisable to point out that the use of cell phones, for example to take a selfie while driving or to read a text message, besides being an unlawful act, also greatly lengthens reaction times. Among the various complaints, particularly noted were those filed against a truck driver who was caught making a video call with WhatsApp, a driver of a car who was handling a GPS and a licensed driver on a probationary basis who was handling a phone. Comparable prevention and repression activities by the Gendarmerie of the Cantonal Police will also be carried out in the coming months.