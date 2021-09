On Saturday, September 11, there will also be a total of nine pharmacies throughout Ticino where you can get vaccinated. Meanwhile, the number of administrations in Ticino continues to grow: more than 200 thousand people are fully vaccinated and over 60% of the population received at least one dose of vaccine.

The itinerant vaccination, which started last week, is continuing its journey on the roads of Ticino and this week will arrive in some towns in the Locarno and Bellinzona areas. This appointment-free offer, which is proving to be a great success - more than 400 people have already chosen this method - will visit a total of 28 different locations in 28 days. In October, the mobile campaign will return to the same locations to carry out the second doses.

This week the «on the road» vaccination will be present:

September 6, 2021: Maggia - Posteggio Coop, 12.00 - 19.00

September 7, 2021: Brione Verzasca - Piazza, 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

8 September 2021: Tenero - Shopping Centre, 12.00 - 19.00

9 September 2021: Locarno - Piazza Grande, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

10 September 2021: Verscio - Ex Palazzo comunale, 12.00 - 19.00

September 11, 2021: Sant’Antonino - Shopping Center, 10 am - 5 pm

12 September 2021: Bellinzona - Centre, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The pharmacies that will offer the vaccination Saturday, September 11, 2021 are:

Mendrisiotto: Coop Vitality Pharmacy (Mendrisio), Liver Pharmacy (Chiasso)

Lugano: Farmacia Pegaso (Caslano), Farmacia di Breganzona (Breganzona), Farmacia Contrada (Pregassona), Farmacia Taverne (Taverne)

Bellinzonese: Farmacia Amavita Martinoli (Dongio), Farmacia Castione Alpersico SA (Castione)

Locarno: Farmacia Maggiorini (Locarno)

It is still possible to get vaccinated at the Cantonal Center of Giubiasco by making an appointment through the online platform www.ti.ch/vaccinazione. For people aged 16 or older, it is also possible to get vaccinated in «walk-in» mode, i.e. without the need to make an appointment in advance. In the latter case, however, it is necessary to allow for waiting times based on the number of people attending.

More details and complete schedules are available on the Canton’s website at www.ti.ch/vaccinazione.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata