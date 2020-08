Telecom specialist Mobilezone has started 2020 on the right foot, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The company announced today that it closed the first half with sales up 10.9% to 597 million francs.

EBIT operating profit (-61.8% to 9 million francs) and net profit (-59% to 7 million francs) decreased compared to the same period in 2019 in the period under review. However, these results exceed expectations of analysts questioned by the financial agency AWP who predicted respectively an EBIT of 8.2 million and a profit of 5.9 million.

With the exception of the wholesale trade in Germany, all activities that had been affected by the coronavirus crisis have recovered, Mobilezone specifies.

For the second half of the year, the company’s top management is ‘very confident’, particularly with regard to online commerce in Germany and retail sales as well as services to professionals in Switzerland.

The group confirms the objectives communicated in May, that is, an operating profit of between 38 and 43 million francs, while for the year 2021 Mobilezone expects an EBIT ranging between 61 and 66 million francs.

The Zurich company also announced that Urs Fischer, after twelve years as chairman of the board, will not return to the next general meeting scheduled for April 2021.

Olaf Swantee, an expert in the European telecommunications sector and former CEO of Sunrise, will be proposed as the new president of Mobilezone.

