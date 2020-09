Moderna, a biotech company specialising in the exploration of therapeutic principles and vaccines, has created a regional hub and commercial organisation in Switzerland. Dan Staner has been appointed as Vice President and Managing Director. This is the company’s first time outside of North America.

The Confederation recently signed an agreement with Moderna for the supply of 4.5 million doses of mRNA-1273, the vaccine which is currently in the experimental phase against Covid-19 - a PR release shared earlier today.

Last May, Moderna and Lonza from Switzerland announced a strategic collaboration aimed at making possible a larger-scale production at a global level - by Lonza - of both the mRNA-1273 preparation and other Moderna products.

‘First of all I am proud and honored to be able to join the Moderna team. I am thrilled to have been given the responsibility of establishing the first commercial organization outside of North America’ said Dan Staner, quoted in the note.

‘This is a tremendous opportunity for Switzerland to continue its leadership role in innovation and the biopharmaceutical industry, to the benefit of society globally’ he added.

Staner has over 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, mostly with Eli Lilly. His previous leadership roles include finance, marketing, strategy, global product development and general management. He is a Swiss citizen and holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Economics and Business Management from the University of Lausanne.

