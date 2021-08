«Swissmedic has carefully examined the application submitted on June 11, 2021 for the expansion of the indications and has now extended the temporary approval of the Spikevax vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years,« a press release from the Swiss authority for approval and control of medicinal products and of medical devices states.

«Results of an ongoing studies involving 3,732 children and teenagers were presented and evaluated. In this clinical study, it was found that the vaccine, when administered at the same prescribed dosage for adults, resulted in an immune response (as measured by the level of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus) similar to that observed in younger adults aged 18 to 25 years. The more frequent side effects seen in the 12- to 17-year-old age group were also similar to those seen in persons 18 years of age and older. In the clinical trial, this vaccine showed an efficacy against symptomatic disease (at least one symptom and a positive PCR test) of about 93% in the age group studied starting 14 days after dose 2. Side effects generally lasted one to three days and may be more pronounced after the second dose.»