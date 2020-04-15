Moncucco Clinic reopens normal non-Covid activities

The slogan says “Safe at home, let’s also protect ourselves from violence” the Council of State shares that during this period the network against domestic abuse across our canton is available to all those who need it.
Unsettled times equal unsettled daily routines during quarantine which can upset the rhythm of daily normalities leading to anxiety and insomnia - Mauro Manconi from the EOC Sleep Center shares: It is crucial to give yourself some rules - such as waking up at the same time each day along with physical activity in the morning and trying to be well exposed in daylight where possible.
The well-known Italian virologist talks about the future that awaits us: “In a hypothetical first phase of the return to normal, people who risk less, in this case perhaps women, will have to leave the house”