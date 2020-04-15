Moncucco Clinic reopens normal non-Covid activities

The Clinica Luganese Moncucco announces the resumption of regular emergency and hospitalisations of internal medicine, geriatrics, oncology and immunoreumatology, thus being able to guarantee complete healthcare services. The hospital communicated this in a memo, specifying that the resumption of urgent surgical and orthopaedic activity is scheduled for Monday, 20 April. The care of patients affected by COVID-19 will continue to be guaranteed in special wards, completely physically separated from the others and in complete safety, so as to avoid any possibility of contagion within the structure that has, in the last month, acquired important knowledge and skills in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and in the prevention of contagion of communicable diseases. Until 26 April, the clinic’s outpatient activities are limited to emergency treatments.

As announced by the heads of the Department of Health and Social Affairs in a press conference on Friday, 10 April, the Clinica Luganese Moncucco is authorised to resume regular activity in internal medicine and geriatrics as of yesterday, Tuesday, 14 April and this is to ensure adequate coverage in the Lugano area of the need for care in areas where the Clinic is particularly active and profiled. These care departments do not host any COVID-19 patients and are ready to receive the sick from Ticino who in recent weeks have not been able to be treated for internal, geriatric and oncological diseases.

The Moncucco Luganese Clinic, thanks to the experience gained in the last month with the management of COVID-19, cases, has put in place a particularly careful and strict procedure to prevent the transmission of any infectious disease. This attention starts at the entrance, where the Clinic continues to ensure careful triage. All patients, both inpatients and outpatients, can access the Clinic through the main entrance, where the Civil Protection division is maintained, as in all the major acute care facilities in the Canton. Patients with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 are immediately directed through a procedure of evaluation and diagnosis completely separate from the rest of the healthcare activity.

Only patients who do not have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 are admitted to the “normal” Emergency Room of the Clinic. Patients who have symptoms that suspect Coronavirus positivity are monitored with the utmost attention in a provisional area specially designed for entering the Clinic. To further guarantee the safety of patients and healthcare professionals, all patients entering the Clinic receive a mask, which they are asked to wear during their stay at the Clinic.

