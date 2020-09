The first run went well. Twenty or so journalists, from Ticino and the Confederation were lucky enough to discover a preview of the 15.4 kilometers of the work that will be officially launched on Friday where a short ceremony will be held at the north portal of Camorino.

For nearly two hours, the media were at the heart of the story which has taken twelve years to build. From the fire simulated with the intervention of the special train of the Melide maintenance center to the emergency brake pulled at Giubiasco, on the way back, when the clock hands pointed to 00.50, it was possible to better understand the work that it will be up to SBB in the short to medium term. The former federal director took over the gallery from AlpTransit on September 1st, but the process ahead of December 13th (when the new timetable will come into force) is still long.

We have now entered the test phase, to make sure that everything runs smoothly as was the case during the test run. The tunnel is perfect; with that of the San Gottardo it is among the safest in the world. In the weeks leading up to the this date thousands of trains will pass to ‘test’ the tunnel.

The technicians are confident: they know they have a rough diamond in their hands. But they are also aware of the responsibility on their shoulders. Hence, more than 3,000 collaborators have been trained in various fields, so that a broad spectrum of possible scenarios can be covered. The watchword is ‘practice’ reiterated several times on Tuesday evening. Switzerland and the world look at Ceneri with curiosity and admiration. It is not possible to make a mistake.

