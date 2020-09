The sunny expanse of the landscape has an irresistible charm and it is not difficult to understand why these places are stormed in the summer by tourists from all over the world, also attracting sportsmen who love to discover the region on foot or by bicycle.

Along the right bank, beyond the Maggia river, you are struck by the verticality of the mountains that seem to fall into the lake. Yet, on these slopes there is plenty of prestigious construction: large houses with an impregnable view, gardens that explode with colors and scents, hedges and imposing retaining walls.

For cyclists in the area, the climbs that detach from the lake acquire a particular interest, I would say almost defiant because they are certainly intriguing in terms of commitment and differences in height: in fact they start from the shore of the lake and rise suddenly leading to some village or cottage, up there over a thousand metres of altitude ...

One of these leads to Monti di Ronco (1103 m) and starts from the town of Losone. It is an ascent whose initial part, up to the town of Arcegno (387 m), takes place within a wooded area, with the roadway adorned with small chapels, where you can hear the rumbling of the river in the background and you can see the presence of some shady grotto. From Arcegno, beyond the bend near the church, the road flattens out for almost a kilometre and a half. Already along this stretch, towards the end, you can admire the extraordinary show that will be the fil rouge to the whole ascent, that is the splendid views of the sinuous lake, the Maggia delta, the Gambarogno and the Brissago Islands that pop up below. like two bushes emerging from the water. It is also the time to take a breath because once you reach the hamlet of Gruppaldo, at the bus stop, on the right is the beginning of the second part of the climb: a very dry ramp at 13-14% that foretells the difficulties of the next six kilometers. From here on it is in fact only and only a hard climb, where it is necessary to have light relationships and a good leg, with the road that climbs without pauses and the only great panorama to act as consolation, offering itself from time to time in the points where the forest thins out.

The road ends at a large gate at an altitude of 1103m near a helicopter landing site. From here, however, it is possible to continue on a forest road for another kilometer and a half. An additional stretch that we highly recommend because it takes place in the open and in which the magnificence of the landscape reaches its highest points, with the green of the mountain contrasting the silvery reflections of the lake that gradually slope down, dissolving in a single distant glow.

Technical advice

The climb, as mentioned, starting from Gruppaldo presents a very demanding stretch, with significant slopes for at least six kilometers. It is therefore advisable to face this ascent with suitable preparation.

Data

Region : Locarnese e Valli

Departure : Losone, 239 m

Arrival : Camana (gate), 1103 m

Difference in altitude : 864 m

Length : 10 km

Average gradient : 8.6%

Maximum gradient : 18%

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata