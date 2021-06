Ms. Sambo, what is the current percentage of Swisscom employees working remotely?

«Currently, about 85% of Swisscom employees are teleworking.»

What was this percentage before the pandemic?

«Approximately three-quarters of employees were taking advantage of remote working, using so-called smart working»,

Has the pandemic acted as an accelerator for the telework project, or would the project have been deployed by Swisscom anyway?

« In reality, irrespective of the coronavirus, for many years Swisscom has been promoting the home office and remote working. The majority of our employees had already been working from home before the pandemic. This is explicitly provided for by our collective work agreement and mobile working regulations. Also because of this, as I specified earlier, a large proportion of our employees, about three quarters, were already regularly teleworking or mobile working before the COVID-19 pandemic.»

Does telecommuting allow the company to maintain similar or the same functionality and efficiency as if workers were onsite?

«Yes, our past experience, as well as our current experience, which was done in the midst of a lockdown, demonstrates similar efficiencies; in fact, at times even greater efficiencies».

As an example, how much does the company save in terms of management of the locations - rents, fixed expenses, and so on?

« It is difficult to quantify at the moment. We adapt our real estate portfolio strategy on a regular basis to meet changing operational needs. Nevertheless, it is too early to draw firm conclusions about future needs. In general, we imagine that employees will increasingly want to work from home once the pandemic is over, and are therefore examining, as part of a project, what adjustments will be needed to office space, infrastructure and equipment».

Is telework not unduly disadvantageous when discussing and promoting group decisions? Or when it involves «engaging» workers?

«Informal exchange is very important for workers, it’s also something they miss in this period of teleworking. This has also been clearly communicated to us by our employees in an internal survey. So we believe that in the future there will continue to be a mix between office presence and home office or remote work»/

In your opinion, can employees «believe» in the company by staying «away» from it? Would it not also be in Swisscom’s interest to foster a community spirit among its employees?

«Of course, this is something that needs to be taken seriously and addressed; that’s why we are convinced that ‘always being away’ is not the ideal solution. As I mentioned earlier, there should always be a mix between working in the company - and therefore the direct exchange of ideas between colleagues - and remote or ‘smart’ working».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata