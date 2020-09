Lufthansa - the parent company of Swiss - will in all likelihood be forced to make more drastic cuts after hopes of a resumption of air traffic has been frozen by the rise of coronavirus infections.

Recent rules that forced travellers to remain in quarantine have had catastrophic effects on bookings, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said in a meeting with his staff yesterday bookings in October are less than 10% compared to 2019 levels and the recovery in traffic, postponed to the middle of the decade, puts the company’s recovery plan into question. With respect to the prospect, contained in recent presentations to investors, of returning to half of normal traffic levels in December, Spohr would have said he was satisfied to offer 25% of the seats in 2019.

The manager then clarified that he was working on more incisive cuts than the reduction of the fleet of 100 aircraft and the reduction of the staff of 22,000 full-time positions, while denying the press rumors that attributed to Lufthansa, saved with 9 billion euros from the German government plans to reduce staff by 42,000.

