It is not the first time that Parliament has discussed the need for more doctors. The idea of ​​the internship as a selection tool has already been examined. However, for cost and organiszational reasons, it was rejected, Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin recalled in the courtroom. More than 3,500 training places would have to be set up and supervision would add additional work to already trained staff. An evaluation requested by the Swiss Conference of Universities at the Swiss Council of Science on aptitude tests related to the limited number showed that these are appropriate for the selection of future doctors, Parmelin said. However, the ‘minister’ also added that even the internships proposed by Carobbio were positively evaluated.

A selection linked to costs

According to the councillor of States, the numerus clausus is not only problematic for the fact that it limits the number of medical students and therefore for future doctors, but also for the fact that ‘these are multiple choice aptitude tests which I do not know if they are the best method to assess whether a young person has the necessary skills to become a good doctor, but rather a selection tool that adjusts upwards or downwards based on the training places available and especially the costs of training’ But we must not only increase the number of students: it is also necessary to change the ways in which young people are allowed access to universities. ‘An internship of several months or a year in a hospital or in a study at the end of which an evaluation takes place could for example be a better way to understand if a person has the skills to become a doctor; obviously it is a question of evaluating various possibilities’.

In recent months there have been many requests from young people who would like to study in Switzerland and from parents of future doctors who have come to the Ticino senator. ‘An absurd situation has arisen in which young Swiss people who might have the right skills to be a good doctor do not pass the entrance test, therefore they cannot access any medical school in Switzerland and thus go to study abroad. while we hire foreign medical personnel. A phenomenon that the pandemic has made even more evident’.

However, something is already being done: as Parmelin recalled, the project ‘Increase the number of graduates in human medicine’ approved in 2017 is progressing. From the 900 graduates per year in 2016, this is expected to reach at least 1,300 per year by 2025. To this end, the Confederation has allocated 100 million in subsidies linked to projects. Among the successes already achieved is the new medical faculty of the University of Italian Switzerland.

A shortage that will get worse

The cantons are responsible for the limited number of universities. In fact, not all universities provide for this system. This is what emerges from the Government’s response to the interpellation of Marco Chiesa with which the Democrat - who supported Carobbio’s motion - wanted to understand what the prospects are in the training of doctors. Like Carobbio, Chiesa too would like to ‘aim above all at increasing the number of family doctors’. The shortage of these will still worsen by 2030. Although, according to the Swiss Family and Child Physicians Association, the situation is likely to ease a little by 2040 thanks to the increase in training places.

