All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Ticino. Precise recommendations, directions and prevention tips are available on the web pages www.ti.ch/coronavirus and www.bag.admin.ch/nuovo-coronavirus, or you can contact the Canton at the toll-free number 0800 144 144, which is active every day from 9.00 to 17.00, and at the e-mail address [email protected] The federal coronavirus hotline is also available on 058 463 00 00.