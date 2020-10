Unfortunately a clear description of what is being done has not been made transparent ‘It is disputed that there is a public interest in the construction of this antenna which, in addition to being in a very delicate place [...], would be the seventh in Locarno (if we do not consider the provisional one on the post. Confining itself to a public service mandated by the Confederation, Swisscom is not fulfilling its mandate by erecting a potentially enormous number of antennas, but is working for profit purposes. Doing so seriously undermines the precautionary principle, since the intervention does not respect the principle of proportionality. Electromagnetic pollution increases exponentially to the detriment of the population without being related to the proposed service. Swisscom must therefore await the final outcome of all appeal procedures concerning construction or upgrading applications relating to mobile telephony in Locarno before submitting any further ones.