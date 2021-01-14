More than half a meter of snow, avalanches cause delays on the trains

Heavy snow last night affected the Alps: in many places there is more than half a meter of fresh snow, resulting in inconvenience to railway traffic and a high risk of avalanches.

In Arosa (GR) there are 65 cms of new snow, Meteonews and MeteoSwiss indicate on Twitter, specifying that in the last 40 years only three times a similar amount has been reached in one night.

In the canton of Uri again tonight due to heavy snow an avalanche invaded the road that connects Seedorf to Isleten, on the western shore of Lake Lucerne: no one was injured and no damage was reported but the connection is closed to traffic.

Due to the high risk of avalanches, the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn suspended the Oberalp car transport service between Andermatt (UR) and Sedrun (GR) this morning. The trains of the railway company do not even run between Niederwald (VS) and Hospental (UR). At the moment there is no replacement transport.

Precipitation also causes inconvenience to other railway connections: the line between Andermatt (UR) and Tschamut-Selva (GR) has been interrupted since this morning due to the danger of avalanches, while due to the strong wind this morning the trains between Weissbad (AI) and Wasserauen (AI) have been suspended by the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

During the day, the precipitation should extend north of the Alps also in the plains: SRF Meteo specifies on Twitter that after a night with rather mild temperatures a current of cold air from the north-east will spread over the country, which will cause a substantial lowering of the limit of snowfall.

