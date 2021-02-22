The decision enters into force today
Morocco suspends flights with Switzerland
Morocco suspends air connections with Turkey and Switzerland. The decision, which is part of the fight against Covid-19, enters into force today, Monday 22 February, starting at 24.00, for a duration of 15 days. So far only 24 cases caused by the English variant have been isolated in Morocco.
The Federal Office of Public Health has updated the list, also including three Italian regions: Marche, Puglia and Umbria
The Grand Council has given the green light to the amendment of law to - include the criterion for reimbursement of welfare benefits received in the last 10 years in order to obtain Swiss citizenship
Christoph Mäder President of Economieasuisse criticizes the management of the pandemic in Switzerland: «It shouldn’t be complicated to develop an IT tool that allows you to register in a reasonable time»
21.9 degrees recorded in Liechtenstein
Taken from Hub Magazine the NEW Italian / English weekend monthly