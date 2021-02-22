  • 1
Mag
Vaccino in Ticino
Elezioni comunali
Coronavirus
Governo Draghi
Home
Trending Topics
Vaccino in Ticino
Elezioni comunali
Coronavirus
Governo Draghi
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Morocco suspends flights with Switzerland

PANDEMIC

The decision enters into force today

Morocco suspends flights with Switzerland
Morocco suspends flights with Switzerland

Morocco suspends flights with Switzerland

Morocco suspends flights with Switzerland

Di ats OnTheSpot

Morocco suspends air connections with Turkey and Switzerland. The decision, which is part of the fight against Covid-19, enters into force today, Monday 22 February, starting at 24.00, for a duration of 15 days. So far only 24 cases caused by the English variant have been isolated in Morocco.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 1