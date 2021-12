The standard mortgage rate is not changing: the indicator used to calculate rents for apartments throughout Switzerland remains at 1.25%, the Federal Housing Office (FOH) indicated today. This is the lowest level ever, in effect since March 2020. Since there has been no change since the previous survey, there can be no increase or reduction in rent, reports the FOB. However, if a lease agreement contains a rent that is not determined in accordance with the current reference rate, a reduction may be requested. In addition, entitlement to an adjustment may arise from cost changes related to inflation and maintenance costs.

Published quarterly, the reference interest rate is based on an average interest rate for Swiss mortgage loans, weighted according to loan volume. It is calculated in quarter percentage points. The average interest rate reported through September 30, 2021 fell to 1.21%, down from 1.23% in the previous quarter. With commercial rounding, the interest rate, which is decisive from the point of view of rental law, is thus confirmed at 1.25%. It will remain at this level - held since March 3, 2020, after it had been at 1.5% since June 2, 2017 - until the average interest rate falls below 1.13% or exceeds 1.37%.

As of September 2008, the mortgage reference rate was standardized throughout Switzerland and replaced the rate previously determining the variable-rate mortgages in individual cantons. The rate started at the maximum level of 3.5% and is now, as indicated, at the minimum of 1.25%.

