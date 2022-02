Mortgage rates have peaked at their highest level since 2018, says specialists of internet comparison site Moneyland. Five-year mortgages stood at 1.28% and ten-year mortgages at 1.55%. In mid December, the rates were 0.97% and 1.17%, respectively.

There are however still some significant differences between the rates offered. For example, the difference between the most advantageous indicative rate for ten-year fixed-rate mortgages and the most expensive is 0.69 percentage points (most advantageous at 1.14% and most expensive at 1.83%). Online mortgages remain cheaper: 1.33% on an average versus 1.55% overall for ten-year fixed mortgages.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise the rate several times this year, but neither the European Central Bank (ECB) nor the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have announced an upcoming increase. The pressure that could be exerted on the SNB remains low, given the evolution of inflation. Against this background, the potential for a rate increase in Switzerland appears low for the time being, Moneyland anticipates.

Nevertheless, the evolution is upward. «In a scenario in which inflation continues to rise, the ECB and the SNB may be forced to react earlier with rate hikes,« says Felix Oeschger, analyst at moneyland.ch. This is already the case in the US where inflation is giving the US Fed a run for its money.

