A 75-year-old motorcyclist died yesterday in the Upper Engadine after misjudging the curve which catapulted him into the water. The announcement today was made by the cantonal police of Graubünden, stating that the man was seriously injured from the accident and dies on the spot. He was travelling from Sils in the direction of Silvaplana on the Maloja road, when, shortly before 14.00 he hit a curve.

Rescue services were alerted by people on the spot. Policemen with the help of passers-by pulled the seriously injured man out of the lake to help him.

An ambulance team from the Upper Engadine Rescue Service and a Rega crew arrived but unfortunately the news was not positive. The cantonal police and the public ministry will now open an investigation into the exact details of the accident.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata