Mozzarella is queen of France. Unbelievable, but true. The Italian dairy product has overthrown Camembert, which has been sovereign of the transalpine country for years. This is what the daily Le Figaro says, quoting data from the Syndicat normand des fabricants de camemberts (SNFC). Between January and September, the union reiterates, 29,230 tons of camembert were sold compared to 33,170 tons of mozzarella. For the first time, explained the president of SNFC, Fabrice Collier, «the sales curve for camembert, in constant decline of 3% per year, fell below that of mozzarella sales, which recorded an annual growth of 5%».

The secret of mozzarella’s success lies in its taste. And in its versatility. Besides, it’ s considered much more trendy. The worry, however, is growing. Collier again: «In the eighties, 180,000 tons of camembert were produced in France, part of which was exported, twice as much as today». Mozzarella, on the other hand, is soaring. It is the most exported Italian cheese in the world, with over 107,000 tons in 2020 according to Assolatte.

Buffalo cheese from Campania PDO has made a great contribution. Which is particularly appreciated in France: +9.7% in 2020 compared to 2019, if we take the export data. More than one buffalo in three that leaves the country, in other words, ends up on French tables.

