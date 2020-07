The entrance of Cassarate will be reopened from Thursday 16th July - Saturday evening access to the leisure area of ​​the Lugano entrance will be limited. Controlled access will be monitored from 20.30 - 1:00 and visitorss can access the area by booking via https://www.book.lugano.ch and will be given a bracelet.

Visitors will not be able to access the area with alcohol or glass bottles as there will be a possibility to purchase drinks which must be consumed on the spot. A kiosk with food & bar will be on site.

It is a positive sign because you are living in an area that has been closed for a weekend’ the head of the department Roberto Badaracco said today during the infopoint of the Lugano Municipality.

After the protests and gatherings recorded in the past few weeks - last Thursday the City decided to say enough was enough by completely closing the space for a weekend. ‘We must not forget - added the mayor Marco Borradori - that we are dealing with coronavirus and we must guarantee compliance with the rules of behaviour.

For this coming weekend the city has opted for the temporary solution of food trucks but with some limitations: the opening hours are limited, with closure at 22:00. Alcohol will be sold until 21:00 on Thursdays - 19:00 on weekdays - 18:30 on Saturdays and 18:00 on Sundays (this is in accordance with the Cantonal Law). The City announces that at the end of the weekend the impact of the use of the area will be evaluated and a possible increase may be set enabling visitors to purchase drinks from the on-site restaurant.

The maximum number of people authorised this weekend will be 300 people per evening. The area will normally be accessible during the day - until 19.30, and in the evening from Monday - Wednesday and Sunday.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata