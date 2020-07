Oscar winner Ennio Morricone died overnight relating to a fall. The great musician and composer, author of the most beautiful soundtracks of Italian and world cinema from ‘For a fistful of dollars’ to ‘Mission’ to ‘Once upon a time in America’ from ‘Nuovo cinema Paradiso’ to ‘Malena’ was 91 years old.

Life and career

He composed more than 500 melodies for cinema and television, his touch as an arranger characterised the Italian pop music of the 60s (between Edoardo Vianello, Mina and many others), but his real passion was symphonic music, experimentation and musical innovation, in the wake of a master like Goffredo Petrassi and the improvisations of New Consonance group.

Son of trumpet player and graduate of the Santa Cecilia Conservatory Morricone had long sat in the restricted pantheon of the greatest film musicians ever as confirmed by the star he was given on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, his Oscar winning career, his myriad of awards that mark his career and even the header of an asteroid. His music has always had a transversal impact that infects the most diverse generations and has assured him fame beyond the cinema with more than 70 million records sold.

The U2 guitarist The Edge has always declared that he considers him his musician of reference, groups like Metallica or Ramones open their concerts with a tribute to him.

Despite hundreds of scores that have made history, it is always the partnership with Sergio Leone that is the ideal theme for Morricone's cinema. The two met in elementary school, and when the novice director turned to him in 1964 (For a fistful of dollars) he did not know that much of his unexpected triumph was due to the music - forced to work without an orchestra and with very little money, capable of transforming a whistle, a trumpet, a shot into the most formidable synthesis of the western epic. In this unsettling performance Morricone takes advantage of all his talent as an creative genius that earned him a good reputation in the world of Italian pop music.

If in the world it is the "spaghetti western" that opens the gates of Hollywood to Morricone with authors such as John Carpenter, Brian De Palma, Roland Joffé, Oliver Stone and titles such as "The Untouchables" or "Mission" - in Italy there are many filmmakers who boast an almost symbiotic relationship with him. It is the case of Elio Petri for which Morricone invents the sounds of "Investigation of a citizen" or of Gillo Pontecorvo who writes with him the score of the "Battle of Algiers" which inspires him "Queimada"

What is Morricone's genius? In the first place, a perfect knowledge of the classics that accompanied him in highly suggestive stylistic raids and allowed him to use the large orchestra, the small group, the soloists and the choirs with the utmost naturalness; then an almost physical harmony with emotion and epic; finally a habit of arranging the motifs that allows him to go hand in hand with the visual ideas of the directors without ever deviating from his own expressive path. "Every time - he said - I try to make a soundtrack that appeals to both the director and the audience, but above all, I must like it too, because otherwise I'm not happy. I must be happy before the director. I can't betray my music. " It is a monogamous loyalty that never leaves him and that every time leads him to more impervious challenges - and with his wand in his hand, in front of his orchestra, Morricone revealed his chameleon's ductility every time: contemporary composer, creator of epics for the largest audience, nostalgic singer of secret emotions. It is no coincidence that, in 2007, on the stage of the Oscar it was Clint Eastwood who gave him the coveted statuette: Eastwood would not have existed without Leone and Morricone. And the musician had found in the actor the first symbol of his beloved music worldwide. In January of this year he had received the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Elisabetta Casellati in the Senate.

“I believe that the next season will be beautiful. We will see you in the great Sala di Santa Cecilia. Now stay at home” He said in the greeting to the public of the National Academy during the lockdown in a video published on the website of the musical institution on the occasion of Christmas in Rome.

Prime Minister Conte: “A genius we will remember with infinite gratitude”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wanted to pay homage to Ennio Morricone on Twitter, highlighting his exceptional artistic skills: “We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of Maestro Ennio Morricone. It made us dream, excite, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain indelible in the history of music and cinema”.

