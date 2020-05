Doctors & Paediatricians of Pope John XXIII of Bergamo confirmed a report published in Lancet after observing the description of 10 cases from February – April 2020 of which 8 children were tested positive for coronavirus.

The study shows that while there were 19 cases in that area that during the last 5 years up until February there was an increase of 10 cases between February 18 and April 20.

During 2015 - early 2020 there were on average less than 4 cases per year of Kawasaki disease. Eight of the 10 children who fell ill between February and April this year tested positive for coronavirus, but the authors speculate that the remaining two cases are actually false negatives (i.e. the diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 did not work on them).

Compared to the cases of the previous 5 years, the 10 cases were on average more serious, with more cardiac complications and also the average age of the patients is different from the usual. Scientists now believe it could be a consequence that the immune system going haywire having fought off the coronavirus infection causing a second illness weeks later.

The authors say their findings represent an association between the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and an inflammatory condition similar to Kawasaki disease in the province of Bergamo. According to the researchers, the cases of disease related to Covid syndrome are to be classified as ‘Kawasaki syndrome-like’ disease, because the symptoms are different and more serious than the pathology as known so far.

«We are starting to see cases of patients arriving in hospital with signs of Kawasaki disease also in other areas hard hit by the pandemic, such as New York and South-East England - says the main author of the work Lorenzo D’Antiga -. Our study provides the first clear evidence of a link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and this inflammatory condition. «

«In our experience - says another author, Annalisa Gervasoni - only a very small proportion of children with SARS-CoV-2 develop the symptoms of Kawasaki disease. However - he concludes - it is important to understand the consequences of the virus in children, especially now that countries are starting to ease the lockdown measures”.

