The article, entitled How to spend a long weekend in Ticino’ starts in Lugano: Piazza Riforma to be exact. Lugano is "nicknamed the Monte Carlo of Switzerland" and you can see why as its cafés and restaurants spill out on to the pavements and a view to the lake offers a sense of holidays all year round. Nearby is the funicular taking you to Monte San Salvatore where you can make an excursion to the ‘most beautiful village in Switzerland’ named Morcote - ‘idyllic fields and chestnut woods’ before returning to Lugano by boat or bus. To end the day in style, head over to the LAC cultural centre ‘for an art exhibition or a concert in its splendid hall’ (editor's note, although in this period, it must be said, the cultural centre is closed and reopens on June 26 with the exhibition of Lois Hechenblaikner.

The article proposes to start the second day with a walk along the ‘picturesque’ lakefront of Ascona visiting the Ticino botanical garden on the Brissago Islands. Lunch can be enjoyed at many of the grottos in the region, it is suggested to go on an excursion to Monte Verità, see the tea plantations and perhaps visit the Casa Anatta Museum. The program of the evening is dedicated to total relaxation in one of the many spas in the region. The article shares many hidden spots of beauty to discover.

An excerpt from the Nat Geo article says:

Home to historic lakeside cities and a strong tradition of farming and gastronomy, Ticino’s cultural sights, scope for outdoor pursuits and culinary gems are an open secret in Switzerland — and yet its name is unfamiliar to many Europeans.

Ticino’s regional cuisine is shaped, in part, by its high-altitude tea plantations, rice fields and vineyards — the most famous of which are those around Mendrisiotto in the south, which produces white Merlot. Come in May, when the Open Wine Cellars days offer the chance to be bussed between vineyards for tastings and musical events. The canton’s castle-rich capital, Bellinzona, has an unmissable morning market on Saturdays.

Further afield, in the historic lakeside cities of Lugano, Locarno and Ascona, restaurants range from Michelin-starred wonders to simple taverns. There are lots of ways to burn off Ticino’s gastronomic treats, however, from hiking, biking and kayaking to climbing and canyoning. For the brave, the area is also home to one of the world’s highest bungee jumps — a 721ft leap off the Verzasca Dam.

Ticino has a busy calendar of events, too, including international film festivals; harvest celebrations dedicated to grapes, strawberries and chestnuts; and the Holy Week processions in Mendrisio, which hold UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status.

