One issue discussed was whether clubs would continue to grant stadium access to people 16 and older with a 3G certificate (those who have been vaccinated, cured of COVID-19 or tested negative for the coronavirus) or whether access should be limited to people with a certificate of vaccination or cure (2G).

Clubs in both leagues unanimously agreed to adjust their public protection concepts with immediate effect and mandate the 2G certificate. With this decision, the obligation to wear a mask in the stadiums will be avoided (subject to cantonal guidelines) and standing spectators will be able to eat without restrictions. The only exceptions are tonight’s matches SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - ZSC Lions in the National League and EHC Olten - EHC Winterthur in the Swiss League, which are still accessible to people with a 3G certificate. For employees with an employment contract who are present at the games (e.g. players and staff, catering staff, security staff, TV staff, journalists), each employer is free to decide whether the 2G solution or the 3G certificate with mask requirement applies in the stadium.