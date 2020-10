The food giant Nestlé has finalized the acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics, a US company that markets therapies for the treatment of life-threatening food allergies.

With this takeover which was announced at the end of August, the American group will continue to operate autonomously within the Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) department and will oversee the unit’s pharmaceutical activities on a global scale, reads a statement today.

The Vevey (VD) group, which already controlled a 25% stake in the Californian company listed on Wall Street, had launched a takeover bid, proposing $ 34.50 per share, according to a statement today. The whole company is valued at 2.6 billion dollars (2.4 billion francs). The proposed price carries a 170% premium over Friday’s closing price of $ 12.60.

The transaction will be financed with available liquidity. According to the leaders of the Vevey (VD) giant, it will contribute to the organic growth of the group in 2021 and profitability by 2022-2023.

With the acquisition - through its subsidiary Nestlé Health Science - of Aimmune Therapeutics, Nestlé wants to mainly take over Palforzia, a recently approved preparation in the United States that is the only one in existence that helps reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions. to peanuts in children. This type of allergy is the most common in the world, affecting 240 million people.

So far, the Vaud multinational had invested 473 million dollars in the company founded in 2011 based in Brisbane, a small town overlooking the San Francisco bay.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata