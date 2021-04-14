Nestlé is aiming for «zero carbon emissions» by 2050

Nestlé aims to emit zero greenhouse gases by 2050. The Vaud food giant has set this goal not out of being politically correct, but because protecting the climate is good for the company in the long run.

The objective of zero GHG emissions by 2050 is being sought across the entire value chain, including suppliers of milk, cocoa and coffee, says Nestlé Board Chairman Paul Bulcke, in an interview published today in NZZ.

As an initial step, Nestlé will invest 3.2 billion francs in climate protection by 2025. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the climate plan at the next general meeting on April 15, Bulcke said.

The company has been working on this «balanced» plan for a year. The pledge is that, over time, the climate action program will not be at the expense of profits.

For Bulcke, the plan should be viewed as an investment. «We can both reinforce our bottom line and also contribute to climate protection,« he assures, hopeful that many shareholders will recognize this. The chairman of the board highlights that there is no conflict between economic and social goals. Where a company follows good principles and provides good products that enhance quality of life today and in the future, it is naturally socially responsible.

Regaining trust

The climate agenda should also help regain society’s trust. The vote on the «For Responsible Business» initiative showed that companies need to improve communication about their actions, Bulcke acknowledged. For Nestlé,« he said, «popular initiatives in Switzerland are a very good warning system for identifying a malaise in society. This is a big plus. Nestlé is serious about criticism, Bulcke assured.

