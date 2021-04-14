Nestlé is aiming for «zero carbon emissions» by 2050

The President of the State Council welcomed Bern’s decision - «Although only partial, this initial re-opening offers a perspective to economic operators. However the decision on the terraces confirms that perhaps the same decision could have been taken already at Easter».Norman Gobbi: «It is the glimmer of hope we were all waiting for».
According to the president of GastroTicino, that of Bern is a decision in the right direction, but several entrepreneurs will remain closed: «Epidemiological situation quiet, why not open all the catering?»