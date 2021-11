With the worsening of the epidemic crisis, the cantons of Neuchâtel and St. Gallen have decided to reinforce preventive measures.

The Council of State of Neuchâtel has raised the level of alert to «orange» and introduces new measures, reads a statement released. From Monday onwards it will be compulsory to wear a mask in all enclosed spaces that are accessible to the public - such as museums, cinemas, performance halls, places of worship. Furthermore, the cantonal government is strongly recommending remote working where possible in an effort to reduce the number of people in contact with each other and to reduce travel.

From Monday, all visitors to hospitals and nursing homes must have a certificate. Additionally, personnel, guests aged 12 and over in old people’s homes and nursing homes as well as staff of care facilities will have to wear a mask, the Federal Chancellery has announced.

The Eastern Swiss Cantonal Health Directors Conference is expected to discuss agreed-upon measures on Monday, the report added. Next steps will be communicated next week. The government of St. Gallen is also calling for more checks in commercial establishments and restaurants: apart from respecting the regulations of 3G (from the German geimpft, genesen, getestet: i.e. vaccinated, cured, tested)

