Both inflation and the effects on the overall economy from the Omicron variant of coronavirus constitute the cloud on the 2022 horizon for European banks. Following the excellent results they had in 2021, banks now face the new year with two unknowns that threaten the growth of profits and yields. Such is the picture that is emerging from an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence on the 2022 outlook for European banks.

According to analysts, the 2021 estimates were propelled by updates to total aggregate pre-tax income of $70 billion (65.4 billion francs) that resulted from «return of capital, buybacks and improved revenue outlook. We consider the 2021 consensus to be right, with a degree of conservatism built into the fourth-quarter estimates that suggests 2022 optimism could quickly be proven to be excessive.»

Inflation’s long-term correlation with interest rates will face a «severe test in the upcoming quarters,« analysts explain. For banks, figuring out the dynamics and trends of inflation will be critical to «determining the path and shape of the yield curve, as will the rate of credit cycle normalization and provisioning charges».

