The epidemiological situation in Switzerland remains critical. The number of cases is stable in many places but is increasing again in many cantons. ‘The next few weeks will be decisive for the future trend of epidemiological evolution. Considering the various peculiarities, the period of holidays and holidays involved are great challenges wrote the Federal Administration in a statement today.

The session held yesterday decided on new measures to further reduce the number of cases, if possible before the holidays.

The rules for larger stores will be tightened starting Wednesday the 9th of December. It will be possible to go skiing, however means of transport such as ski lifts, cableways and cable cars will be limited. Additionally, protection plans must be rigorously developed and monitored in ski areas and winter sports resorts.

Why do we need specific measures for the holidays?

During the pre-Christmas period, commerciality increases. People go out, even using public transport. It is often difficult to keep distance. This also applies to private gatherings during the Christmas and New Year period, where the various age groups often mingle and people from different households get together.

In ski areas the beginning of this period coincides with that of the winter season. It is not the practice of sport itself that is problematic, but the gatherings of people on public transport, in the cable cars / cableways, in line in front of the ski lifts and at the refreshment points.

Added to this that many doctors' offices and pharmacies are closed during the holidays. This may imply that there are fewer capabilities available to run COVID-19 tests. In addition, hospitals that are already overloaded can find themselves under further pressure from sports and ski injuries.

To avoid an increase in infections during Christmas and New Year, additional protective measures are needed. Otherwise, it is feared that the number of cases goes back to this period, causing an increase in hospital admissions in January.

What are the rules for ski resorts in Switzerland during Christmas and New Year?

In Switzerland, winter sports resorts may also remain open during the holidays, provided that strict protection plans and uniform capacity restrictions are imposed on a national level on closed means of transport. The aim is to prevent the transmission of the virus in tourist areas.

Ski resorts now require an operating license from the canton, which can only be issued if permitted by the canton's epidemiological situation and if the necessary capabilities are available for contact tracing, in hospitals and for testing.

What do these protection plans include?

In ski areas, a generalized limitation of capacity is waived. On all closed means of transport, i.e. trains, gondola lifts and cableways, only two thirds of the seats can be occupied. This applies to both seating and standing seats.

It is also important that the necessary distance between people can always be respected. Those in line must wear the mask and respect the safety distance. The mask obligation also applies to all ski lifts, as well as to ski lifts and chairlifts.

The objective of these measures is to be able to reduce the gatherings of people and therefore the risk of contagion.

Do the restaurants and refreshment points in the ski area remain open?

The restaurants within the ski area can remain open, but customers can only access them if there are tables available.

Are there also stricter rules in winter sports resorts?

YUP. Even winter sports resorts must now develop protection plans to minimize the risks associated with a large influx of visitors. The flows of people must be channelled, the opening hours of the stores coordinated and the places where COVID-19 tests can be carried out must be clearly indicated. The mask obligation also applies in lively pedestrian areas. Large gatherings of people in front of some shops, for example at the end of a ski day, as well as après-ski activities in the villages must absolutely be avoided.

Outside the winter resorts and ski areas.

What are the new regulations for restaurants?

In restaurants throughout Switzerland, registration of contact details will be mandatory in order to simplify tracking. The collection of this data is a further requirement and does not exempt from the obligation to ensure the distance between groups of guests or to provide for separations. As before, it can only be consumed seated.

Restaurants currently must close at the latest at 11pm and in some cantons even earlier. Will this apply to New Year's Eve?

On New Year's Eve the compulsory closing time will be extended from 11pm to 1am. It is unrealistic to think that restaurant customers return home after the restaurant closes at 11pm. To reduce the risk of out-of-control meetings in the private circle, it is therefore necessary to extend the mandatory closing time. However, the cantons can enact stricter regulations.

Are there again stricter regulations also for private meetings?

No. The maximum limit of 10 people will be maintained, but the Federal Council recommends limiting private and restaurant meetings to two households in order to minimize the number of contacts. Holiday advice should be followed and Christmas should be spent in the close family circle if possible and corporate Christmas parties should be dispensed with. 1 of the FOPH.

Can we play and sing together at Christmas?

In the family circle or during singing lessons or at school it is allowed to sing. Outside of these occasions, however, it is forbidden, both outdoors and indoors. This applies not only to choirs, but also to common singing at church services and in some New Year traditions.

Exceptions are allowed for professional choirs and singers.

What rules apply in stores?

Given the upcoming holidays and discounts in shops, many people are drawn to the city center. To increase safety, larger stores must limit the number of customers per square meter from the current 4m2 to 10m2 per person. In small shops with an area of ​​up to 30m2, the rule of 5m2 applies to each customer.

Why does the Confederation strongly recommend working from home again?

Working from home helps to reduce mobility and therefore contact - both on the commute to work and in the workplace. Furthermore, thanks to teleworking, the risk of having to quarantine an entire team due to a case of COVID-19 is reduced. The FOPH therefore recommends that employees work from home if they have the opportunity.

This also facilitates self-quarantine before Christmas. If people can continue to limit their private and professional contacts before Christmas, they can keep the risk of contagion low in the pre-Christmas period. This allows you to mitigate the risks associated with celebrations and family reunions. Self-quarantine is especially recommended if you plan to meet people belonging to a risk group.

Can I request telework from my employer? Or vice versa, can I be obliged?

It remains for the employer to decide in which cases it is necessary to resort to teleworking. There is no general right. In the event of a dispute, a court should decide the matter.

In the current situation, the employer can declare the obligation of teleworking by virtue of his right to give instructions, but only in cases where this modality is acceptable to the worker. It is therefore necessary to consider the individual situation of each one.

