From tomorrow, 4 December 2021, all countries will be removed from the list of states and regions for which quarantine is mandatory. This decision was taken by the Federal Council at its session on 3 December 2021 after consultation with the cantons, the two sides of industry and the relevant parliamentary committees. However, the testing requirements for those entering Switzerland will be tightened, including everyone, including Swiss and vaccinated persons. In order to clarify the situation, Bern has prepared a response to the Frequently Asked Questions

We have guests from Spain. Which rules apply when entering Switzerland? Those entering Switzerland must follow 2 regulations:

1. All persons entering Switzerland have to complete the entry form (Swiss PLF) on which they state their contact details. They can do this online or on a paper form. Your contact details are very important as they allow people to be informed if they have come into contact with a positive case. The contact details also allow the cantons to check whether people entering Switzerland have taken the prescribed tests.

2. All persons entering Switzerland must also present a negative PCR test.

Is the obligation to obtain a test also applicable to the border regions?

No, there are exemptions for cross-border workers and border residents crossing into Switzerland. They do not have to fill in the contact form or be tested.

Border regions:

- in Germany: the Länder Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria;

- in France: the Grand Est, Burgundy-Franche-Comté and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions;

- in Italy: Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy and Trentino-Alto Adige;

- in Austria: the Länder Tirol and Vorarlberg;

- in Liechtenstein: the entire territory of Liechtenstein.

Which test is required to enter Switzerland?

A negative PCR test must be presented upon entry into Switzerland. Subsequently, people must undergo a second test between the fourth and seventh day after arrival. The results of all tests must be reported to the canton.

To enter Switzerland therefore needs two tests, isn’t that a bit excessive?

It takes up to 10 days to detect an infection. Therefore, a second test must be performed four to seven days after arrival.

Do Swiss citizens who return to Switzerland also need to be tested?

Yes, the obligation to be tested applies to all persons aged 16 and over who enter Switzerland.

Who pays for the tests?

The individuals entering Switzerland.

Who verifies if you have been tested?

People who enter Switzerland by plane or bus may only board the vehicle if they can prove that they have taken the test. It is the responsibility of the airlines or transport companies to ensure that this requirement is met. They must therefore inform passengers that they must be tested for SARS-CoV-2 before they travel to Switzerland and that they are only allowed to board the plane or bus if they have a negative test result. For those entering Switzerland by another means of transportation, spot checks will be conducted at the border. After entry into Switzerland, the cantons can check whether the test has been carried out using the entry form that all travellers must complete. All hotels and operators of vacation apartments are also required to check whether guests can present a negative PCR test.

What happens if a test is not carried out before entering Switzerland?

A person who fails to submit a negative PCR test on entry into Switzerland will face a disciplinary fine by the border control authorities. The person will also have to undergo the test immediately after entering the country and inform the canton. On the basis of the contact data provided by travellers, the cantons will check whether the test requirement has been met. All hotels and operators of vacation apartments are obliged to check whether guests can present a negative PCR test. If this is not the case, they must notify the canton of guests who have not been tested.

Is there a quarantine requirement for travelers from certain countries?

No, all countries will be removed from the quarantine list as of Saturday, December 4, 2021. Testing is mandatory for all persons entering the country. This also applies to people who have been vaccinated and treated.

At what point should individuals entering Switzerland already be quarantined?

The federal government has informed the competent cantonal authorities that quarantine can be lifted for all persons. These persons can therefore be released from quarantine. However, they are subject to the new applicable testing regime and must be tested 4 to 7 days after their return at their own expense.

