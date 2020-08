The purchase of new fighter jets is ‘an unacceptable waste of money’ claimed an inter-party committee today in Bern. The campaign is against the federal decree on the purchase of new fighter jets. The vote is scheduled for the 27th September. Just six years after the ‘no’ at the polls regarding the Gripen, the public once again will be caled to vote. The committee ‘No to billions for fighter planes’ has called on the public to oppose the campaign and according to national councillor Marionna Schlatter (Verdi / ZH), it is a ‘false promise of greater safety’.

‘The realistic threats to Switzerland are not a war in the skies of Europe, but climate change, extremist and cyber-terrorist attacks or pandemics such as the coronavirus’ added the Zurich ecologist, arguing that these aircraft are useless and take away resources that could be used to ‘solve the real challenges for our security’.

Adding the purchase, operating and maintenance costs, the ‘luxury jets’ will cost taxpayers 24 billion francs. ‘It is politically irresponsible’ said councillor Priska Seiler Graf (PS / ZH), who is particularly sensitive to costs, especially now that the economic effects of the coronavirus will be there..

National Councilor Pierre-Alain Fridez (PS / JU), for his part, insisted on the need to move towards «lighter and cheaper» fighter jets in order to fulfill the tasks of the air police.

The voting method is also in sights: ‘The planned purchase is a blank check to the Department of Defense, because at the time of the vote, neither the type of aircraft nor how many of them the Confederation intends to buy will be known’, criticised the councillor Fabien Fivaz (Verdi / NE).

Purchase principle

On 27 September Swiss citizens will not be asked to comment on the model or number of aircraft, but only on the principle of purchase. The Federal Council will decide on the type of hunting only after the federal vote.

The aim is to replace the current fighter planes with new aircraft for a maximum cost of 6 billion francs. However, culture, education or the social sector will not have to suffer cuts as a result of these purchases.

