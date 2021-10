It was dark this morning when a group of people started to gather in front of the doors of the new Lidl discount store in Locarno, in Via Vallemaggia. The 50 franc shopping voucher handed out to the first 100 shoppers was quite attractive. The heavy traffic at that time suffered as a result, to the point that a pair of security agents were deployed to govern the entry and exit of customers from the parking lot. More promotions are planned throughout the week. The flow then continued throughout the entire course of the day for a local supermarket, the first one in Locarno.