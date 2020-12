Simonetta Sommaruga and Alain Berset met on Saturday to discuss strengthen on anti-COVID measures. A press conference was called to update the public. The president of the Council of State Norman Gobbi , the director of the Department of Health and Social Affairs Raffaele De Rosa and the cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani were also present at the meeting with the press.

The pressure on the health system is not sustainable

The first to speak was President Norman Gobbi : ‘The situation remains worrying; we are in a stalemate in which infections have not decreased and hospitalizations remain high. The pressure on the health system remains unsustainable’. the Government have decided to adjust the measures to curb the infections. ‘The situation on the plateau is dangerous’ explained Gobbi. ‘If this were to affect hospitalizations, we want to act thoughtfully and gradually’ he added.

NEW MEASURES UNTIL DECEMBER 23RD

The Government has decided to confirm the measures already in force: gatherings of up to 5 people and 30 for cultural and sporting events. In addition, the Executives ordered the early closure of bars and restaurants. Bars from Wednesday (and until December 23) will have to close at 7pm, restaurants at 10pm (including delivery and take away services). The closing time at 10pm will also apply to recreational facilities (casinos, billiards, bowling, and even red-light clubs).

Respect the rules or we will tighten more

‘If these measures do not give the desired results, we will tighten them further’, said Gobbi, recalling respect for the rules ‘in order to experience a peaceful, albeit different, Christmas’. The president of the government also pointed out that ‘during the weekend checks were also carried out in commercial activities. The Confederation has decreed that every person in shops must have 10m2 available. Unfortunately, there has been a lack of attention in this sense. For this reason, the Council of State has asked businesses and large retailers to respect the rules’. ‘We will ask to be able to frequently check the sales areas with technological controls (self-regulating entrances or security personnel). But also, hand hygiene’.

Think about your loved ones, get tested

Speaking of the tampon testing, Gobbi reiterated, after having personally tried it, that ‘it is not invasive’ If you have symptoms, do the tampon. The service works, it’s free. Think of your loved ones, get tested’. ‘We could not absorb a new surge in infections’ Raffaele De Rosa spoke of the ‘slow reduction of infections’. Throughout the last week new infections have risen slightly - in the next few days we will observe the numbers to understand if we are facing a trend reversal. The adjustment is taking place on high numbers, the pressure on the health system is strong. This phase of stress on the hospital system will be long, so we have to reduce the frequency of our contacts. With these numbers ‘we could not absorb a new surge in cases’.

SUPPORT OF THE ARMY

Last week, the government asked for military support for the hospital network. “The pandemic - said De Rosa - has changed our lives, we all feel tired and angry, but we have to hold on. This situation will not last forever and we know what to do to avoid infecting ourselves and others. Normally, those weeks prior to Christmas are hectic weeks, now we have to choose who to see and focus on the essential”. ‘It will be important to reflect on how to meet and if possible, find alternative methods for celebrating at a distance: a walk instead of indoor meetings, an outdoor toast or a virtual Christmas aperitif. This will allow us not to expose our family members, the elderly and vulnerable people, to a possible contagion and spend the Christmas period in serenity. Even for Christmas shopping, the authorities are instructed to carefully plan their travels and avoid moments of greatest crowding’

The infections are growing; the RT has exceeded 1

Cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani recalled the numbers of the infection. “We didn’t have a peak, but a plateau. The impression is that we are growing again. The RT has passed 1, so it is necessary to implement measures to hope that the new cases will decrease, otherwise new measures will be needed”. Speaking of tests, Merlani reiterated the importance of being tested, even if the symptoms are mild (headache, fatigue).

