Today marks a historic day. The largest vaccination campaign ever officially starts in Switzerland. A campaign that will have to lead us by the end of the summer, out of the health crisis we have been experiencing for almost a year.

A crisis which in these days, especially in Ticino is reaching alarming levels. As in the first wave, intensive care units are becoming increasingly crowded and are now at risk of reaching the limit again. So much so that, as reported by the medical director of the Luganese Clinic Christian Garzoni at RSI, on Monday seven places in intensive care will be added to Moncucco. Garzoni explained further measures will be needed and if a turnaround does not arrive soon at some point, soon, we will no longer have room for everyone.