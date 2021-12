We begin with an update of the outbreak situation: «We have 667 confirmed positive cases as of this morning at 9 a.m., those are from Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. Hospitalizations have reached 104 and there have also been five deaths,« Merlani said. The weekend infections then marked a new record.

« The strain on hospitals, while better in Ticino than in the rest of Switzerland, continues to rise,« added the cantonal physician. « The scheme is to ensure that COVID patients are taken care of, but also to ensure normal care for all.» This evening, the emergency rooms in Faido will also be closed down after the Italian in Lugano. Currently six people are in intensive care at the Civico in Lugano, 4 in Moncucco, 5 in Locarno, 4 in Bellinzona and 1 in Mendrisio. Of the people in intensive care, 6 are vaccinated and 14 are unvaccinated.

«We are beginning to understand more about the Omicron variant - adds the cantonal doctor -. Already now, the presence of community cases in Ticino is impossible to exclude, as the case at the derby shows. It is possible to encounter the new variant even at major events and we should not lower our guard.

Vaccination

Currently, 563,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ticino. Basic vaccination is continuing and at the same time, the booster vaccination is being carried out. 80% of the population eligible for vaccination has received at least the first dose. Giovan Maria Zanini also reported that 70 thousand booster doses have been administered so far (on the approximately 100 thousand people who are currently eligible to receive it, six months after the second dose).

Based on a report from Bern on Friday, those who took their second dose before August 20 can now take the booster dose.»This change for us is a very big challenge,« added the cantonal pharmacist, «because the conditions have changed when we had already planned everything in accordance with the indications received. Reservations are open to those who were vaccinated with the second dose at least four months ago. «It is impossible to vaccinate everyone right away, either before Christmas or before the end of the year, I thank everyone for their understanding and patience.» Zanini pointed out that «this is not a political choice, but backed by science. Because the variant Omicron pierces the vaccine much more than the Delta variant. And data shows that with the booster vaccination the protection increases a lot»

The vaccination for children, meanwhile, will not be available until January. Because «pediatric preparation is different,« the same as adults cannot be used. «This vaccine has yet to arrive, then we will inform the entire population concerned about the modalities offered,« Zanini specified, anticipating that priority will be given to chronically ill children and those living in households where there are people at risk.

Where to vaccinate

Dr. Ryan Pedevilla would like to point out that to reserve for vaccination, you must log on to www.ti.ch/vaccinazione. Over the weekend, 7 thousand people have announced themselves for the booster dose (post six months from the second). «Do not think that the cantonal centers are the only solution, with the preparation of Moderna you can also go to 72 pharmacies throughout the canton». If all those eligible will want to submit to the recall and there is availability of appointments in the area, «it is estimated that between February 6 and 9 all those interested may have received the booster».

Media questions

Merlani explained that «there has been a high number of positives placed in isolation among Ambri players. There are semi-definitive clues that it’s Omicron. At this point, contacts are also going into quarantine, but I can’t tell you about the Spengler Cup.»

«That it spreads well even among people who have been vaccinated is a given, especially if they have been vaccinated for more than six months,« the canton doctor said of the Omicron variant. «But with the booster, the protection increases significantly.

«Merlani replied: «There have been some considerations about the possibility of introducing compulsory vaccination for certain types of occupations, but I repeat that the federal law on epidemics provides that we are in a ‘’special situation’’ and it is therefore Berne, after consulting the cantons, who decides on this possibility.

