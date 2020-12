As of January 1, 2021, several new road traffic regulations will come into force that affect motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

On freeways, at red lights, as well as in 30 km/h zones, all road users will be affected by the changes in road traffic legislation, which will come into force on 1 January 2021.

Emergency corridors

In order to make it easier for emergency vehicles to pass with their lights on, motorists will have to spontaneously create a rescue corridor in the middle of the lanes and avoid encroaching on the emergency lane. In tunnels, drivers should get as close as possible to the kerb. On a three-lane freeway, vehicles in the middle and on the right will have to move to the right and those in the left lane will have to close on the left; this will free up enough space for emergency vehicles to pass. It is important to turn on the hazard lights as soon as possible to gain valuable seconds and prevent this movement alerting other drivers. These measures, which have been recommended by TCS will reduce the time it takes for emergency responders to respond.

The zipper principle

The principle of zipping should be applied as soon as a lane on the freeway is closed. Drivers will have to let drivers from another lane that has been closed, e.g. due to construction work, through by means of a zipper system. This will make traffic flow more smoothly and prevent delays caused by changing lanes too early.

Overtaking on the right

In the event of traffic jams, delays or accidents, motorists will be allowed to overtake vehicles travelling on the left on the right. However, overtaking (passing and turning) from the right remains prohibited and punishable. This measure, supported by TCS, will improve traffic flow along busy stretches and increase capacity.

Caravans will be able to travel at 100 km/h

On Swiss freeways, the maximum authorized speed for towing a trailer or caravan (up to 3.5 tons) will increase from 80 to 100 km/h. The load to be towed must not exceed the weight limit specified in the vehicle registration document of the towing vehicle. Suitable tires must be fitted that allow travel at this speed. In view of the technical progress of vehicles, the TCS is committed to this amendment to the Road Traffic Act.

Alcoholic beverages will again be served in rest areas

From January 1, 2021, alcoholic beverages will again be allowed to be sold and served in freeway rest areas. The Federal Council has repealed this prohibition in the Highway Ordinance.

Urban mobility

Bicycles and mopeds may turn right at red lights

At a red traffic light, bicycles and mopeds will be allowed to turn right under certain conditions and if indicated. Experimented in Basel in 2016, the pilot project proved decisive and the technical conditions provided for its application convinced the TCS always providing that the situation lends itself and that the signage is clear. For the safety of cyclists - who are vulnerable users of road traffic - it is essential that they adapt and pay attention to the traffic rules and signs in force.

Waiting area for cyclists

In the future, cities will be able to set up a waiting zone for cyclists in front of traffic lights, clearly visible by road markings (on the ground), even when there is no bike lane. Allowing cyclists to stand in front of other users will allow them to be more visible, and this will reduce the risks associated with starting. In order to avoid dangerous situations, the TCS draws attention to the fact that this kind of road layout should only be implemented if road safety is guaranteed and if local conditions allow it.

Cyclists up to 12 years of age will be allowed to ride on sidewalks

From now on, children up to 12 years of age may ride their bicycles on the right-hand side of sidewalks if there are no cycle paths or zones along the route. However, they will have to give way to pedestrians. The TCS, which has supported this measure in favor of slow mobility and the safety of children, recommends that they travel at walking pace and wear helmets.

New installations in 30 km/h zones

Recent experiments with road markings have clearly shown benefits for road safety. Thus, new indicator panels, as well as road markings, can be placed in the 30 km/h zones to facilitate and make traffic safe in favor of slow mobility. For cyclists, in the 20 or 30 km/h zones, priority routes may be set up which will be indicated with specific horizontal signage on the road surface. In this case, the right of way, usually in force within these zones, will not be applied. New ground markings will also be available for pedestrian safety. For example, footprints to indicate the most suitable places to cross the road or, again, to signal a danger related to the transit of a streetcar or the presence of tracks. It should be remembered that, in the absence of a reserved crossing, pedestrians can cross road sections limited to 30 km/h where they wish, even though they do not have the right of way.

Parking

Using parking assistants without holding the steering wheel

If using parking assists, drivers will be able to take their hands off the wheel or leave the vehicle if the assist system allows it. Either way, they will need to be ready to intervene at any time so that they can control their vehicle if needed. The driver is responsible.

Paid parking for motorized two-wheelers

Fast electric bicycles (45 km/h), motorcycles and mopeds will be subject to paid parking.

Green parking spaces for electric vehicles

Green parking spaces and the new charging station symbol may be introduced for the exclusive use of electric vehicles. These parking spaces will allow motorists to quickly recognize parking spaces with a charging station.

New signage for the use of parking discs

At the request of the police authorities, new reminder of the use of the parking disc signs will be introduced, with the intention of dispelling doubts in areas marked in white.

Learning to drive a car from the age of 17

On January 1, 2021, several changes to the system for obtaining a driver’s license will go into effect. The learner’s permit for passenger cars (category B and BE) can be obtained as early as 17 years of age. New drivers will be able to take the test when they turn 18, provided they have already completed one year of accompanied driving. Only drivers who are 20 years old at the time of the test will be allowed to take the test as a learner driver, after less than twelve months of driving. Youth born between 2001 and 2003, who will have obtained their learner driver permit by December 31, 2021, will be exempt from this one-year learning period. Learner driver permits issued before January 1, 2021 will remain subject to the current regime. TCS supported this change, as numerous studies show that experience significantly reduces the risk of accidents.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata