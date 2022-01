Questioned, criticized, then approved by parliament and validated by the Constitutional Council, the new « vaccination pass « - which is equivalent to the 2G mode in Switzerland - came into force this morning in France, replacing the « health pas».

This new pass certifying the full course of vaccination is mandatory for all persons over 16 years old who would like to enter a bar or restaurant, catch the bus, train or access any public place, where by now the certification of a negative test is no longer sufficient, except to access hospitals and health services.

Another exception, wanted by the Constitutional Council, will not be considered mandatory to participate in a political rally in these 80 days that separate from the vote for the presidential elections.

