Philip Morris predicts a new wave of layoffs in Switzerland. The tobacco multinational intends to cut 200 jobs in its Swiss offices. ‘The total number of redundancies will depend on the outcome of the consultation. Approximately 35% of the posts involved in this phase will be transferred to other sites and employees will be offered the opportunity and support necessary for the relocation’, the statement states. According to the press release, employees working on the Neuchâtel site will not be affected by the restructuring.

The American group has just completed the first phase of the reorganisation which led to the reduction of less than 150 seats compared to the 265 initially envisaged, thanks in particular to a program of voluntary departures and other initiatives.

This voluntary departure program is now reintroduced until March 2021, as is the possibility of early retirement. Depending on the results of the consultation with employees, the persons concerned will be interested in November 2020 at the latest.

