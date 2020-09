Over the past ten years, major newspapers such as Tages-Anzeiger and Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) have significantly increased their subscription prices, whilst there has been a reduction in content: this is supported by the consumer magazine K-Tipp.

For 2020, a 12 month subscription to NZZ costs 814 CHF - 59% more than what the reader had to shell out in 2010, this emerges from an analysis published today by the monthly. The Tages-Anzeiger scores + 54% (at 576 CHF), the Aaargauer Zeitung + 45% (544CHF), the Berner Zeitung + 45% (527CHF). A little more contained - in a period of time characterised by a negative increase - are the increases of Basler Zeitung (+ 31% to 526CHF), ​​Luzerner Zeitung (+ 31% to 522CHF) and Blick (+ 24% to 399CHF) .

Publishers provide various reasons for this state of affairs, ranging from the sharp contraction of advertising to digitisation, through to delivery costs. However, K-Tipp highlights how the quantity of articles published has also decreased and how these are also used several times, for example on the various Tamedia newspapers.

The consumer newspaper argues that quality is also declining and print editions are being neglected. The striking example was the explosion that affected Beirut at the beginning of August: despite the event taking place around 5.00 pm Swiss time, the Berner Zeitung treated it with a news on page 11, it was not featured on the NZZ page, on the Tages-Anzeiger there was but not prominently.

According to K-Tipp, these are the results of the ‘mobile first’ strategies, that is to say - to push journalists to favour the digital channels. Already the reader of print is disadvantaged. The approach of resuming, for the coverage of foreign events.

K-Tipp currently costs 43.50 CHF - 6 CHF more than a decade ago (+ 16%). However, the number of articles - the editorial staff said - remained identical. In addition, product quality testing and consulting teams have been greatly enhanced.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata