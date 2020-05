No contagions, no deaths, does that mean we’ve reached the end? “Absolutely not. It is extremely good news that cases have now dropped to what we call sea level, although we’re aware that we’ll have to face more waves, we hope that they won’t be too high. Let’s not deceive ourselves and suddenly stop with good hygiene habits and social distancing. This ‘sea level’ may lead us to think that we have conquored the epidemic, but it’s only artificially under control”. These are the words of Dr. Christian Garzoni, an expert in infectious diseases at Clinica Luganese. This morning, good news arrived from the Civil Protection, the like we haven’t heard since 25 February, the day of the first contagion in Ticino, while no deaths were already recorded on Monday, 11 May with the first COVID-19 death dating back to 10 March. A stop that showed us stable but still significant figures: 3.268 contagions and 340 deaths. For Garzoni the achieved result “comes from several factors. On the one hand, we can’t deny that the lockdown measures were very effective in stopping the epidemic, but I highlight the public’s discipline during those weeks. Without this behavior we would not be where we are today. The curve, from exponential, has taken a downward turn to the lowest possible. Psychologically it’s a positive number, but I wouldn’t go much further, especially in assessing daily fluctuations. It’s good for everyone to see that figure, but it’s not over”. The expert would like us to keep our feet on the ground, to remain cautious “also because none of us can say whether it will remain so in the next few days or if we’ll have to get used to a slight growth. We must consider that the lockdown is over, the economy and society itself has rightly restarted, but taking preventive measures should help, the conscientious behaviour of each member of public will be essential. My message remains the same, let’s not give up, it’s not over but let’s look ahead positively”.